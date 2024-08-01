Tidal Investments LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 97.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 247.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,818,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

