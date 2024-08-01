Tidal Investments LLC Purchases 839 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after purchasing an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.29. The stock had a trading volume of 174,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.60 and its 200 day moving average is $330.13.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

