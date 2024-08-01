Tidal Investments LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 517,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 190,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,574,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,408,000 after acquiring an additional 67,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,651,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,068 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 1,801,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,085. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $51.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

