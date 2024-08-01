Tidal Investments LLC Sells 17,028 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,028 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.01.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.9 %

Comcast stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 3,411,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,485,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.