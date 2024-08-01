Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.67

Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 24630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a current ratio of 19.05, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$18.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.86.

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

