Toromont Industries Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

TSE TIH opened at C$128.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$121.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$123.69. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$100.81 and a one year high of C$135.53.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.10). Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 6.125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIH. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$135.00 to C$132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on Toromont Industries from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$133.50.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

