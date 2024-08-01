TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $29,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $790,822,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after acquiring an additional 442,182 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,025,000 after purchasing an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linonia Partnership LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,884,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total value of $3,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,417.69.

NYSE:TDG traded down $25.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,268.83. The stock had a trading volume of 74,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,065. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,293.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,227.58. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $802.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

