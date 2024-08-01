TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $117.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens started coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX stock traded up $16.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.46. 1,365,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,199. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.29. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $171.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -466.12 and a beta of 1.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,252,091.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,367 shares of company stock worth $15,145,741. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,341,000 after buying an additional 29,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 46,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.