Tristel (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $510.00

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 510 ($6.56) and last traded at GBX 498.23 ($6.41), with a volume of 128069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 490 ($6.30).

Tristel Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 449.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 454.50. The stock has a market cap of £236.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,832.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Elizabeth Dixon sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.66), for a total transaction of £127,600 ($164,136.87). 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, gastrointestinal physiology, laboratory, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand.

See Also

