Truist Financial Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $38.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ST. Vertical Research began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.45, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,587,000 after purchasing an additional 122,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 228,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

