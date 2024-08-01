Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Head to Head Analysis

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of PodcastOne shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Trump Media & Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and PodcastOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trump Media & Technology Group N/A N/A -$21.89 million N/A N/A PodcastOne $43.30 million 0.83 -$14.73 million N/A N/A

Profitability

PodcastOne has higher revenue and earnings than Trump Media & Technology Group.

This table compares Trump Media & Technology Group and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trump Media & Technology Group N/A -3,269.50% -116.11% PodcastOne -34.02% -108.47% -53.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Trump Media & Technology Group and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trump Media & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PodcastOne 0 0 3 0 3.00

PodcastOne has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 214.57%. Given PodcastOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PodcastOne is more favorable than Trump Media & Technology Group.

Summary

PodcastOne beats Trump Media & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About PodcastOne

(Get Free Report)

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.