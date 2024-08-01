Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 603,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 455,215 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $7.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth $880,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1,445.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

