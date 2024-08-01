Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.81-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.085-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.38.

TWLO stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.27. 3,264,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,221 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

