Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $115.95 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 56.90% and a return on equity of 2.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE TWO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. 1,699,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,548. Two Harbors Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.90.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.36%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In other Two Harbors Investment news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 12,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,525.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,348.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $57,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,495.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,335 shares of company stock worth $376,316 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

