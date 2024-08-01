U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.10, Zacks reports.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

USAU traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $5.58. 31,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,291. U.S. Gold has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

