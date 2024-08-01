U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,348 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,569 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLCA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. Findell Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth $5,881,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 43.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in U.S. Silica by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 823,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 46,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

U.S. Silica stock remained flat at $15.50 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,544,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLCA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as frac for oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products for the manufacturing of glass products.

