Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.18 and last traded at $64.71. Approximately 4,539,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 18,750,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

