Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 1-Year High at $181.90

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $181.90 and last traded at $181.90, with a volume of 9762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ubiquiti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ubiquiti from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.51). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 829.74% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

