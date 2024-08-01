Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Udemy Stock Performance

Udemy stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.50. 4,484,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,647. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00. Udemy has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,639,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,477 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,240.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $740,941 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,472,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,005,000 after purchasing an additional 116,346 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Udemy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 512,618 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,661,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new position in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $21,390,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

