UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in UDR by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Insider Activity at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.73. 4,026,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,498. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.83.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. UDR’s payout ratio is 123.19%.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

