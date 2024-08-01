Ultra (UOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.47 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last week, Ultra has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $34.47 million and $909,067.54 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,948.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.74 or 0.00650116 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00045512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00077453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009078 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.09467111 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $780,260.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

