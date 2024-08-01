UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

UltraShort Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.6796 per share on Thursday, August 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from UltraShort Ether ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

UltraShort Ether ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ETHD traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. 3,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211. UltraShort Ether ETF has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

