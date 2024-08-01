United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Up 6.4 %
UAMY stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.
United States Antimony Company Profile
