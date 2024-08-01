US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:TBIL)

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2176 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
TBIL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.83. 2,343,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,923. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.94.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile
