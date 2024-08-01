US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Announces Dividend of $0.22

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2163 per share on Friday, August 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of XBIL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.94. 186,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,277. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.83 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
