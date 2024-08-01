Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.730-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Stephens boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.50. 535,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is -96.00%.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other news, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,213.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christina Choi sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $56,816.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Schreiber sold 20,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $391,405.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,213.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,151 shares of company stock worth $8,103,702 over the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile



Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Featured Stories

