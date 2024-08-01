VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Position Boosted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,854 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.83% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $22,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 759.7% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,300. The company has a market capitalization of $768.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $87.02.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

