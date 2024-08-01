VanEck Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.48

VanEck Australian Banks ETF (ASX:MVB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
VanEck Australian Banks ETF Stock Performance
