Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Position Increased by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,668. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.83.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

