Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3374 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VWOB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.83. 216,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,398. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

