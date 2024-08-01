Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 85.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273,889 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,518,765,000 after buying an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after purchasing an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $45.72.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

