Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 300.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,046 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $494,531,000 after acquiring an additional 449,639 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,800,000 after acquiring an additional 259,252 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after acquiring an additional 780,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after acquiring an additional 64,803 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.74. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

