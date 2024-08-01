Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Holdings Raised by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.