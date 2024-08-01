Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.40

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.11, with a volume of 2531195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
