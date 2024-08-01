Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.40

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $92.11, with a volume of 2531195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.96.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.299 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,409,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,708 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,520,000 after purchasing an additional 266,190 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,017,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,356,000 after buying an additional 218,283 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,049,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,334,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

