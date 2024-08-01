Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,108 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 3,169,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,057,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.