Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,565,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.63. 1,093,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,837,526. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

