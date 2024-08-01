Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Plans $0.28 Monthly Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.279 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VTC opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $77.89.
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
