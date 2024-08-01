Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $12,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0931 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

