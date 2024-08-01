Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Announces Dividend of $0.21

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2136 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VUSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.70. 979,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
