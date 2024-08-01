Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sets New 1-Year High at $168.72

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $168.72 and last traded at $168.28, with a volume of 1088826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.07.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $119.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.24 and its 200 day moving average is $158.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

