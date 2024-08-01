Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.2 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Price Performance

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 761,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $583.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.54. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.