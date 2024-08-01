Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.000-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.0 million-$210.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.2 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.00-$0.15 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Price Performance
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.
Varex Imaging Company Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Varex Imaging
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.