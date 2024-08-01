Velas (VLX) Price Tops $0.0060 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Velas has a total market capitalization of $15.75 million and $948,140.71 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039396 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008902 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,617,858,902 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.