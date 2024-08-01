Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17. Ventas also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.120-3.180 EPS.

Shares of VTR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,664,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.92.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

