Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given New $263.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $278.00 to $263.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $268.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.21.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $1.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.86. The stock had a trading volume of 388,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.56. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $215.32 and a fifty-two week high of $287.13.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.45 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock worth $572,739. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

