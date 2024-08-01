Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) to Issue GBX 7.10 Dividend

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vesuvius Stock Down 7.9 %

VSVS opened at GBX 445.50 ($5.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 474.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.77. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 387.02 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 509 ($6.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.30) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry casting industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

