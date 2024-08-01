Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth about $83,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blue Bird by 36.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,292,000 after acquiring an additional 505,727 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,279,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 91.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 329,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after buying an additional 157,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.21. 177,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,358. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. Blue Bird had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 154.10%. The business had revenue of $345.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLBD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $235,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,636.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

