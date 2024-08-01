Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.2195 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Vistra has raised its dividend by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Vistra has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Vistra to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

NYSE VST traded up $10.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 15,463,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,765,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.19. Vistra has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.83.

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

