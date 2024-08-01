Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,743,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vistra by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Vistra Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $10.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,463,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,765,338. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

