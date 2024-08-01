Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperformer rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VZLA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Vizsla Silver from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.
Vizsla Silver Stock Up 8.7 %
Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Vizsla Silver will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vizsla Silver
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
