Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.
Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.61.
