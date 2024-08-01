Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of IGD stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $5.61.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.